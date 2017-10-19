Four charged following officer-involved shooting in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Police have arrested and charged multiple people in connection to the fatal officer involved shooting that occurred Tuesday night.

According to court documents, 18-year-old Darone Owens was driving a Ford pickup truck reported stolen from Chesapeake when a Newport News Police officer and Williamsburg Police officer noticed the vehicle and began following it.

Documents say Owens, who was driving the truck, parked at the 7-Eleven on Kecoughtan Road and went into the store.

Documents explain that when the two officers approached the truck, one of the other four occupants got out of the car and into the driver’s seat.

That’s when the truck was driven toward the officers, which resulting in the officers opening fire.

Owens saw what was going on and proceeded to hide a .40 caliber handgun in a store rack, according to court records.

One man, 24-year-old Deandre Bethea, died as a result of the shooting. The three other men inside the truck were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Owens was taken into custody and charged with grand larceny, possession of a delinquent firearm and concealed weapon: carry. His next court date is scheduled for October 23rd.

Leroy Clyburn III, 20, was charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon and one count of grand larceny.

A 17-year-old Newport News male was charged with one count of a firearm by a minor and one count of grand larceny. Another 17-year-old Newport News male was charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felony and one count of grand larceny.

All individuals remain in custody.

Police say they recovered a total of five firearms that were in possession of the suspects.

