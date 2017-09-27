Volunteers wanted in search for missing Virginia Beach woman

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Nineteen-year-old Ashanti Billie has been missing for more than two weeks now, and local citizens have put together a search effort to bring her home.

A group is planning to meet Thursday at 4 p.m. at the intersection of Tallyho Terrace and Azalea Garden Drive in Norfolk. Due to neighborhood restrictions, the search will end at 6 p.m.

Billie was last seen on September 18 entering Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story. She was on her way to work at the Blimpie sandwich shop on base but never made it, which many say was uncharacteristic of her. She also did not show up to her scheduled college classes near the Virginia Beach Town Center.

Her Mini Cooper was found near Ocean View in Norfolk, and her cell phone was discovered in a dumpster on Tallyho Terrace.

The FBI’s Norfolk chapter and Blimpie are offering a combined $20,000 reward for any information that could assist them in locating Billie’s whereabouts.

Those interested should sign up at https://www.volunteersignup.org/BA4KR or contact the search group’s organizer at lsnhva@gmail.com for more information.

