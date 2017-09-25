Family of missing teen ask Congressman for help

Virginia Beach – The family of missing 19-year-old Ashanti Billie is asking an area representative to help find their daughter.

On Sunday night, the family held a prayer service. More than 150 people gathered at the Town Center fountain, a short distance away from where Ashanti was last seen on Monday, Sept. 18. During the service, the family and speakers announced that they were going to Congressman Scott Taylor’s office first thing Monday morning to ask for his assistance.

Monday morning, both of Ashanti’s parents and many of their supporters sat down with Congressman Scott Taylor who pledged to assist the family anyway he can.

“We have cancelled our flight to D.C. I will drive up later for votes, but I think it’s important that the community come together to try and find this young lady. All hands on deck. This is our priority now,” said Congressman Taylor.

Additionally, Congressman Taylor tells News 3 he is going to be reaching out to law enforcement about the investigation.

“I am a little upset. I don’t want to disparage anyone, but I am going to be having phone conversations with the Feds all the way down to the local level. To make sure all protocols were followed. To make sure that we are doing everything we can.” He added “we will pull resources not just from our office, but we are contacting Senator Warner, Senator Kane and Rep. Bobby Scott’s office to apply pressure and make sure that we are pulling every resource together to try and find this young lady.”