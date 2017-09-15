× Everything you need to know before you head to the 2017 NAS Oceana Air Show

NAS Oceana, Va – The 2017 NAS Oceana Air Show is back September 16th and 17th.

This years show is dedicated to the service and sacrifice of military families, being titled “Honor the Homefront”.

Gates open at 8am with performances starting just after 10am. The Blue Angels are set to take off at 3pm.

There will be performances from world-renowned soloists Gene Soucy, Dan Buchanan’s hang glider, Jerry Conley’s Vampire Jet, Bill Leff’s T-6 Texan, the Warrior Flight Team and the original Batcopter flown by Eugene Nock.

Local squadrons performing the F/A-18C Hornet Tactical Demonstration, the F/A-18F Super Hornet Tactical Demonstration and the signature Air Power Demonstration with Fleet Flyby will also take to the skies.

It’s free to park and to watch, but you can buy seating if you’d like.

You can bring lawn chairs, umbrellas and cameras. However, you can’t bring outside food and water, weapons, pets and backpacks. Click here for the full list of prohibited items.

Performance Schedule