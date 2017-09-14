Crews prepare ahead of 2017 Oceana Air Show

VIRGINIA BEACH – The annual Oceana air show lets the sounds of freedom ring out all weekend long. Officials say more than 150,000 people will be making their way onto Base to watch high-flying acts like the Blue Angels.

While the weekend is a fun, family event, it’s also a high security matter.

“You need to be ready for virtually anything,” explained Rich Erie, Air Show Director. “The first responders train for every conveyable threat they can face and some not so conceivable so they can be ready for it.”

Medical Emergencies are another thing Erie and his team prepare for. Which why they are bringing hundreds of medics to the flight line.

“The average spectator cannot be more than probably 50 or 100 feet away from someone in security or someone in medical so if you do get hurt or have a little problem there’s plenty of folks who can help out,” said Erie.

While there will be plenty of staff on hand to assist visitors, Erie says your day at the airshow can be even more enjoyable if you know what to bring and what to leave at home.

“Think about spending a day at the beach in terms of your own sustenance,” explained Erie. “Hat and sunscreen and ear plugs for the little ones. They are the things that you want to focus on because you are here all day for a family day. You want to make sure it’s fun for everyone.”

Oceana officials say you cannot bring drones, hard coolers or tents to the event, but you can bring folding chairs. An entire list of prohibited items can be found under the FAQ label on http://www.oceanaairshow.com.

One suggested item to pack from Erie, is your patience.

“It’s a significant challenge for us to put this show together logistically,” said Erie. “Just be patient and be ready to sit in traffic a little bit.”