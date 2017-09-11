Previewing the 2017 Oceana Airshow in Coast Live

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - The 2017 NAS Oceana Air Show is Saturday and Sunday, September 16th & 17th, 2017. This year the NAS Oceana Air Show is pleased to present the United States Navy’s Blue Angels flight demonstration team along with a host of thrilling military and civilian performances. For more information visit www.oceanaairshow.com.
