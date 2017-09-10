News 3 anchor Todd Corillo goes flying with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Prepare for take-off and enjoy the flight.

News 3 anchor Todd Corillo is taking to the skies over Hampton Roads Tuesday, riding with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels!

The Blue Angels are the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron and they’re arriving in Hampton Roads this week to participate in the NAS Oceana Air Show.

The air show is Saturday and Sunday, September 16-17 at NAS Oceana in Virginia Beach. It is free and open to the public.

Stay tuned for more exciting photos and video from Todd’s flight with the Blue Angels!