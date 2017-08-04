Virginia celebrates tax free weekend

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Who wants to go on a shopping spree? This is the weekend to do it.

Between August 4 – August 6, the Commonwealth of Virginia is celebrating a weekend without sales tax on certain items.

Starting Friday at 12:01 a.m. and ending Sunday at 11:59 p.m., shoppers can hit the stores and check out without the added cost of state and local tax.

The tax free holiday aims to allow consumers to buy school supplies and necessary items for emergency preparedness at a more affordable rate.

The state lists these eligible items:

School supplies: must be $20 or less per item School clothing and shoes: must be $100 or less per item Generators: $1000 or less Chainsaws: $350 or less Other necessities for hurricane preparedness: $60 OR LESS EnergyStar and WaterSense products (for home or noncommercial use): $2500 or less

Other items will also be tax free and many stores are advertising their items specifically to attract customers during this weekend, which is expected to be a big shopping weekend.

