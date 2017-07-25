2017 Virginia sales tax holiday to take place Aug. 4 – 6

If you need to do some back to school shopping or buy some emergency supplies, the beginning of August is a good time to make those purchases.

Virginia’s annual sales tax holiday will take place this year from August 4 – 6.  The 3-day holiday will start that Friday at 12:01 a.m. and ends on Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

You’ll be able to buy school supplies, clothing, emergency preparedness equipment and other qualifying products without paying sales tax.

Here’s a look at items that qualify:

  • School supplies, clothing, and footwear 
    • Qualified school supplies – $20 or less per item
    • Qualified clothing and footwear – $100 or less per item
  • Hurricane and emergency preparedness products  
    • Portable generators – $1,000 or less per item
    • Gas-powered chainsaws – $350 or less per item
    • Chainsaw accessories – $60 or less per item
    • Other specified hurricane preparedness items – $60 or less per item
  • Energy Star™ and WaterSense™​ products 
    • Qualifying Energy Star™ or WaterSense™ products purchased for noncommercial home or personal use – $2,500 or less per item

 