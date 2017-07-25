If you need to do some back to school shopping or buy some emergency supplies, the beginning of August is a good time to make those purchases.

Virginia’s annual sales tax holiday will take place this year from August 4 – 6. The 3-day holiday will start that Friday at 12:01 a.m. and ends on Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

You’ll be able to buy school supplies, clothing, emergency preparedness equipment and other qualifying products without paying sales tax.

Here’s a look at items that qualify: