Four ways to save on back-to-school shopping

August 4th starts "tax-free weekend" in Virginia. Shoppers can purchase qualifying school supplies, clothing, footwear, emergency preparedness items, and certain energy-efficient products without paying state and local sales taxes on them.

School supplies are one of the hot commodities that people will be shopping for this weekend, but before you head out make sure you do these four things.

Take stock of what you already have. Look around the house and determine what can be reused this year. Check out your local flyers for coupons. Grab the Sunday paper and check out the coupon section for back to school items. Many stores like Target, Walmart and the Dollar Store have coupons out now. Try getting cashback online. Sites like Topcashback.com let you shop online and get cash back in the form of gift cards. Stores like Target, Kohl's and JCPenney are on there. Get creative! Kids styles and preferences change every year, so instead of following the latest fad stock up on sturdy plain products and style them yourselves. They can personalize backpacks with pins and notebooks with stickers. It's cheaper to by plain in bulk than popular things that will be out of style by next year.

