Norfolk and Williamsburg Premium Outlets offering back to school deals for Tax Free Weekend

NORFOLK, Va. – If you haven’t been to the new Norfolk Premium Outlets, now’s the time to go!

To ring in the back to school season, both the Norfolk Premium Outlets and the Williamsburg Premium Outlets are offering a special promotion during Tax Free Weekend.

Shoppers can look forward to tax free purchases of school supplies under $20 as well as purchases of qualified clothing and shoes under $100.

When you do go to take advantage of these amazing deals, be sure to share what you got in preparation for the new school year on social media using the hashtag #mybtshaul for a chance to win Simon gift cards and a $5,000 shopping spree.

You know how the old saying goes – you’ve got to spend money to make money!

Tax Free Weekend is Friday, August 4 to Sunday, August 6 this year.

Click here to see all the exclusive offers during Tax Free Weekend.