Navy to announce disciplinary actions following jet fuel leak in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Navy will announce disciplinary actions and corrective measures following a jet fuel spill at NAS Oceana last month.

Rear Admiral Jack Scorby will address members of the media on Friday morning and will also provide an update on the cleanup efforts.

Around 94,000 gallons of jet fuel spilled when a fuel switch was in the wrong position during a a tank refueling, the Navy said. About 25,000 gallons of the fuel leaked into a nearby creek, causing the fumes to impact several neighborhoods. Dozens of neighbors temporarily relocated following the leak.

News 3 will attend the briefing on Friday morning.