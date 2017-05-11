Crews working to clean up jet fuel spill at NAS Oceana; London Bridge Road shut down due to spill

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Crews are working to clean up a large jet fuel spill at Naval Air Station Oceana.

Beth Baker with Navy Region Mid-Atlantic tells News 3 “tens of thousands” of gallons of JP5 jet fuel has spilled on base near London Bridge Road.

The spill has been stopped and crews are in the process of cleaning up the fuel.

Baker says she believes the spill happened on Wednesday but was not discovered until Thursday morning.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department and Department of Public Works are assisting with the cleanup. The environmental team is also on scene.

The cause of the spill is still under investigation.

London Bridge Road is shut down between Virginia Beach Boulevard and International Parkway at this time due to the spill.

NB London Bridge from International to Central Dr SHUT down. Traffic diverted down International to Lynnhaven. @CityofVaBeach — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) May 11, 2017

Reference London Bridge Rd shut down. Expect shutdown for several hours. @CityofVaBeach — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) May 11, 2017

The road closure is expected to last several hours.