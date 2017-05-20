Cleanup operations for Oceana fuel spill to continue into weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Crews cleaning up the Oceana jet fuel spill will continue their work over the weekend.

Many residents near the spill on London Bridge Road were given the chance to move from their homes temporarily because of the incident.

The Navy says they’re addressing those families financial concerns, to determine individual needs.

Officials with the Environmental Protection Agency tell News 3, air quality samples continue to indicate zero readings and the odor of fuel is diminishing.

Crews will begin excavating soil in the trench along London Bridge Road Monday and it is not expected to impact traffic.

They are also checking dams in the area to make sure they were not affected by Friday’s rain.

An official with the Navy says they optimistic the operations will transition to the remediation phase sometime next week.