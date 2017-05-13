Crews work around the clock to clean up jet fuel spilled in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. – “On Thursday morning we just thought that O.K it’ll be cleaned up on Saturday morning and the smell with sort of go away–no,” said a nearby homeowner.

Officials said on Thursday that the jet fuel that spilled at the Naval Air Station Oceana Wednesday night would be contained in 48 hours.

Neighbors wondered what’s taking so long on Saturday.

They say there’s been a strong smell of fuel in the air. The Virginia Department of Health said that fuel levels are low enough to avoid any health risks.

“We have a six year old and a three year old so it was concerning when I took her to the bus stop and that’s when we smelled that strong smell the first day,” mentioned another neighbor.

The lane closure on London Bridge Road has many drivers taking International Parkway to Highway 264, but homeowners living nearby tell News 3 that it’s been a hassle.

“Which is a lot longer,” a neighbor added. “It will take us probably one minute to get to the Boulevard from here. When we go that way it takes 20-25 minutes, with all the traffic and nobody directing traffic.”

In the meantime, nearby communities are hoping that all of the jet fuel will be contained soon to avoid any future problems. Officials said that the cause of the jet fuel spill is still under investigation.