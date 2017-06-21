× Barricaded suspect, wanted for rape now faces a judge for preliminary hearing

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A man charged with rape is set to face a judge for his preliminary hearing on Wednesday morning.

Clifton Newsome is charged in Chesapeake with possession of a firearm by felon, brandishing firearm, assault and battery, failure to ID, failure to register as sex offender, rape, sodomy by force, and strangulation another causing injury.

Many of those sexual assault related charges stem from a crime that police say happened on New Year’s Day.

The woman who claims Newsome attacked her spoke to News 3 after the incident recalling what she remembers from her encounter: “I was gargling, he was choking me so bad and somehow I managed to get enough of a scream out that my grandparents heard me in the back of the house and ran out there.. and that’s when he got into the altercation with my grandparents and assaulted my grandmother.”

Days after the alleged rape, Newsome was involved in a 10 hour stand off with Norfolk police after they tried to serve him a warrant. He barricaded himself inside the Econo Lodge on Shore Dr. for hours until his peaceful surrender hours later.

For those crimes he gained several more charges.

Newsome is a convicted sex offender and has served time for prior offenses. He is currently charged with not registering as a sex offender to add to his sexual assault charges in Chesapeake.

The preliminary hearing is set for 10 a.m.

