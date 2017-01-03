Chesapeake Police search for violent sex offender, under investigation for New Year’s Day attack

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Chesapeake Police are looking for a violent sex offender.

Authorities were contacted by a woman who said she was raped New Years Day.

The woman told News 3 she woke up to a violent attack.

With her arm still in a sling after spending the day in the hospital, the woman who we are not identifying because of the nature of the crime says she woke up in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day being sexually assaulted.

“I was awaken to being basically strangled and having my clothes pulled off,” she said.

She said Clifton Newsome is behind the attack.

According to the Virginia State Police website he is wanted for not registering as a violent sex offender.

Chesapeake Police said now he’s wanted for a misdemeanor domestic assault and that other allegations are currently being investigated that allegedly happened on New Years Day.

“I was gargling he was choking me so bad and somehow I managed to get enough of a scream out that my grandparents heard me in the back of the house and ran out there,” she said, “That’s when he got into the altercation with my grandparents and assaulted my grandmother.”

Now the woman and her family want the community to be warned and aware.

“I want the public to be alarmed and I want to public, if they see him to turn him in, to know that he’s dangerous. He is a sex offender and he is violent and he could have killed me.”

If you know where Clifton Newsome is call the Crime Line at 1- 888-LOCK-U-UP.