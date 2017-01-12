Armed person barricaded inside Little Creek Econo Lodge

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police are currently responding to a situation at the Econo Lodge Little Creek in the 7900 block of Shore Drive.

Norfolk Police dispatchers say they received a call at 9:22 a.m. reporting that a psychiatric patient has barricaded himself inside the hotel.

Police say the person is armed with a gun.

Southbound Shore Drive is closed in the area due to the active situation.

News 3 has a crew headed to the scene. More details will be posted when they become available.