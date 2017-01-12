Exclusive interview: Woman says Norfolk barricade suspect raped her

NORFOLK, Va. – Chesapeake Police have been searching for Clifton Newsome since a young woman said she was violently woken up to a sexual assault on New Year’s Day.

Newsome was tracked down to a Norfolk Econo Lodge where he barricaded himself inside for 10 hours Thursday.

He took to Facebook Live throughout the day, proclaiming his innocence, as police surrounded the motel. Newsome could be seen holding a gun in the videos.

He also called the News 3 studios during the barricade situation, saying he wanted to be on the news and that he didn’t do anything wrong.

“I am 30 years old I have been doing time after time for crimes I actually did not commit like the one I’ve been accused of now, said Newsome, “I didn’t rape anyone. I didn’t touch anyone. I am an innocent man since I was a child.”

Newsome is a convicted sex offender and spent years locked up for other crimes.

On January 3, News 3 spoke with the victim of the rape Newsome was wanted for. She described a violent sexual attack in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day.

“I was awaken to being basically strangled and having my clothes pulled off,” said the victim.

Her arm was in a sling and she said she spent hours in the hospital after injuries from the sexual and physical attack.

“I was gargling, he was choking me so bad, and somehow I managed to get enough of a scream out that my grandparents heard me in the back of the house and ran out there.. and that’s when he got into the altercation with my grandparents and assaulted my grandmother,” said the victim.

“I want the public to be alarmed that I want to public if they see him turn them I want them to know that he’s dangerous. He is a Sex offender and he is violent and he could have killed me,” said the victim.

Newsome served time for trespassing, sexual assault of a minor, firearms charges, and other crimes.

Records indicate that he was released from jail just two weeks prior to the alleged sexual assault.

“My whole life the state has been taking control of me. They have not been working with me. They have been locking me up,” said Newsome.