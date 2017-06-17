Virginia now home to 206 licensed breweries

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia is for…beer lovers?

Governor McAuliffe announced Thursday that the Commonwealth now has 206 licensed breweries, more than North Carolina.

A new study shows Virginia’s growing beer industry contributes nearly $10 billion annually to Virginia’s economy.

The number of breweries has more than doubled during McAuliffe’s administration.

“The beer industry is a significant economic driver that spans several sectors including manufacturing, agriculture and tourism,” said Governor McAuliffe. “I am proud of the success we have had making Virginia a premier destination for craft brewers and consumers from all over the world. I commend our Virginia breweries for their hard work in making world-class beer, and for playing a key role in building the new Virginia economy.”

The Virginia beer industry has employed over 28,000 people in production, distribution and retail and contribute nearly $1 billion in state and local taxes in 2016.

“The craft beer industry, both homegrown small production breweries and large out-of-state and international operations, has contributed significantly to our efforts to build and grow the new Virginia economy,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore. “In addition to the direct economic impacts of manufacturing, the industry generates increased tourism-related revenues, provides new production and sales opportunities for our agricultural producers, and enhances community revitalization and development efforts in both rural and urban areas of the Commonwealth.”

