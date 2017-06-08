Norfolk-based Smartmouth Brewing wins first place award at Virginia Craft Beer Cup awards

RICHMOND, Va. — The Norfolk-based Smartmouth Brewing Company took home a first place award from the Virginia Craft Beer Cup awards in Richmond.

Smartmouth won the “First Place Best of Show” award for their “Safety Dance”, which is a German Pilsener style beer.

More than 240 brewers were in attendance, and 356 beers were entered into 24 categories.

Virginia is one of the leaders when it comes to the nationwide craft beer boom.

In 2015, Virginia was one of four states in the south region that saw a net increase of more than 20 breweries.