Coelacanth Brewing to receive Virginia Green Travel Leadership Award

NORFOLK, Va. - A Norfolk brewery is getting an award this week for its leadership in environmental efforts.

Coelacanth Brewing Company is receiving the Virginia Green Travel Leader Award at the Virginia Green Travel Conference and Awards on Friday in Charlottesville.

The award recognizes "exceptional efforts and commitment to environmental excellence in 2016."

“We are incredibly proud to recognize Coelacanth Brewing as a Virginia Green Travel Leader,” says Tom Griffin, the Executive Director of the Virginia Green Travel Alliance. “The growth of the Virginia Green program statewide has been remarkable, and our awards program is a celebration of that progress. Virginia Green Travel partners are truly leading our program’s efforts to reduce the environmental impacts of the industry and to increase green tourism business in Virginia.”

“We are excited & proud to be recognized by the State for our efforts to reduce our carbon footprint and leave a better Virginia for our children,” said Melissa Erskine, Co-Owner of Coelacanth Brewing.

Kevin Erskine, Founder & President added, “We’re one of only 5 Breweries in the state to be recognized – so we are especially proud. As Hampton Roads’ first and only certified Green Brewery, we invite other breweries to join us in our commitment to reduce the environmental impacts of producing great beer!”

The Virginia Green program is run through a partnership of the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, the Virginia Tourism Corporation, the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association and the Virginia Green Travel Alliance.

Coelacanth Brewing just celebrated its first birthday in mid-December.