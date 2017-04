Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Drink up! It's National Beer Day.

It's celebrated every year on April 7. It was on this day in 1933 when President Franklin Roosevelt took a step toward ending prohibition and signed a law allowing people to brew and sell beer in the U.S. under certain guidelines.

Beer is the most widely consumed alcoholic beverage.

