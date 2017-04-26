Guy Fieri visits Norfolk ahead of Waterside District opening

NORFOLK, Va. – The new Waterside District is set to open its doors on May 4 and one of the highlights of the area is Guy Fieri’s Smokehouse!

Food Network’s Guy Fieri made his way through Norfolk on Wednesday and visited a local restaurant.

One of Norfolk’s best wing spots is the Dirty Buffalo and Fieri made a stop by the local favorite.

Fieri wasn’t the only celebrity in town as NFL Hall of Famer Bruce Smith was also at the restaurant to greet the television star.

Fieri took to Twitter and bragged about getting a chance to sit down with the football legend.

Yeahhh

Got a chance to sit down with one of the GREATEST Bruce Smith in Norfolk.

He's the real deal!! #DDD #Bruuuuuce pic.twitter.com/HH3m4fMljz — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) April 26, 2017

Guy Fieri’s Smokehouse will feature 6,700 square feet of dining space, a 2,200 square foot outdoor patio, a large smoker custom made by Ole Hickory, and an indoor/outdoor bar.

The award-winning chef’s passion for BBQ will have heavy a influence on the restaurant, the Waterside District website said.

Related:

Waterside District opening in two weeks: What you need to know

Weezer, Chase Rice, New Politics to headline Waterside District Grand Opening celebration

Vote for the design of the new Waterside District mermaid!