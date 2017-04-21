Waterside District opening in two weeks: What you need to know

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - The Waterside District is opening its doors on May 8.

People are expected to see 3,000 square feet full of eateries, bars, and breweries.

Many say that they're looking forward to having a good time without spending a lot of money.

"For lunch I'd say between like $10 to $20 and then for dinner--I mean it looks like they're some nice restaurants that you'd spend more at for a nice dinner," said local resident Kate Cole.

"Anywhere in the $5 range for drinks is kind of appropriate in my mind," said local resident Blair Priest.

Parking seems to be on everyone's minds.

Norfolk neighbor Sarah Holko added, "I know there's not much around here. Thankfully we have spots in our work garage so I think we're o.k. Yeah I know that's kind of a problem in the downtown area."

Parking decks right across the street from the Waterside District is $13 a day and there's a flat rate fee of $5 for those special events at the venue.

Waterside officials are making parking easier by offering valet parking for $7 on weekdays and $15 on Fridays and Saturdays.

"Or you can drive the Ferry in Portsmouth where it's easy to park and then you just hop on the ferry and you're right there," added Cole.

No matter how people are traveling to the Waterside District everyone is anticipating a great time.