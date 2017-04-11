As Waterside District nears completion, Norfolk aims to slow traffic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - With the Waterside District set to open in just a few weeks, Norfolk is taking aim at slowing down traffic along the busy Waterside Drive.

As part of the Complete Streets program, city staff is changing the timing of the traffic signal at Waterside Drive and St. Paul's Boulevard.

The idea is to improve pedestrian safety and convenience by reducing the speed of traffic entering Downtown on Waterside Drive from Interstate 264.

With the modified signal, there is a shorter green light for Waterside Drive traffic, which means traffic approaching the intersection has to slow down or stop entirely.

The City of Norfolk believes the change will improve pedestrian safety ahead of the Waterside District opening.