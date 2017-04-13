Vote for the design of the new Waterside District mermaid!

NORFOLK, Va. – A new area in Norfolk means a new mermaid.

Waterside District partnered with the Governor’s School for the Arts to give students the opportunity to design the official Waterside District mermaid!

Waterside District selected the top four student finalists for the community to vote on the winning design.

The student with the winning design will be awarded a $2,500 scholarship and will act as the lead artist to execute the design, officials with the Waterside District said.

The project teaches the students about developing a design proposal, executing a design and delivering the finished art piece.

You can vote now now through April 18.

Click here to see the finalists and to vote.

More Waterside coverage:

Waterside District prepares for grand opening next month

Weezer, Chase Rice, New Politics to headline Waterside District Grand Opening celebration