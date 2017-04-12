Waterside District prepares for grand opening next month

NORFOLK, Va. – It’s only weeks away from the grand opening of the Waterside District in downtown Norfolk.

Construction crews are working on the facility’s latest venue called “The Market.”

The venue is 30,000 square feet that will feature many bars, breweries and restaurants.

Some of them are Hampton Roads favorites such as Cogan’s Pizza and Norfolk Tea and Coffee shop.

The President of the Waterside District says that the facility will also have entertainment for everyone to enjoy, including pets at home.

“On a Wednesday it’s Yappy Hour here so bring your dog down and hang out at Blue Moon’s Tap House and your dog can be down,” said Glenn Sutch, Waterside District President. “We have a dog bowl for your dog and they can hang out and relax. On Friday’s it’s Yacht Rock deck party here. Bring the boat down, bring the family down on the boat and enjoy some unique rock style music,” Sutch added.”

The Waterside District’s grand opening celebration is on May 11th through the 14th.

For a list of activities and events, click here.