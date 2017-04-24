Judge orders Norfolk Treasurer Anthony Burfoot to forfeit position

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk City Treasurer Anthony Burfoot turned himself in to authorities at the Norfolk Federal Court on April 19 to begin serving his six-year prison sentence.

On Monday a Norfolk Circuit judge ordered Burfoot to forfeit his Treasurer position.

In December, a jury found Burfoot guilty of six of the eight charges he was facing for public corruption and perjury.

He was facing 4 perjury charges but was found guilty of two of those charges.

