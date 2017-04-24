Chipotle is coming to the new Waterside District!

NORFOLK, Va. – It’s a crowd favorite, and it is coming to the brand new Waterside District.

Chipotle is the latest addition to the district that is scheduled to open its doors May 4.

The fast, casual restaurant will bring fresh ingredients and meats that are raised responsibly with respect for the animals, land, and people who produce the food.

The restaurant will open next to The Market during summer 2017.

Waterside District’s grand opening celebration will take place May 11-14 and will feature performances from national recording artists Weezer, New Politics and Chase Rice.

