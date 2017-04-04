× Good Samaritan helps reunite Virginia Beach family with their missing dog

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A dog is back home, safe and sound, after a News 3 viewer helps reunite the missing pup with her owners.

“It’s unreal, words can’t describe it.” Brandon Liburd struggled to find words that explained the joy he felt having Izzy back in his arms.

“They say dog is man’s best friend, but this is like our child and she loves being outside and this is one time where I can say ‘amen’ to that,” said Liburd.

Since a tornado tore through Virginia Beach on Friday Liburd has been looking for his missing dog Izzy. On Monday night he came to News 3 for help and we aired the story of his missing pup at 11 p.m. That was all it took for one man to take notice and take action.

On Tuesday morning Wes Warstler contacted News 3 saying he had found Izzy but she was behind a fence and appeared injured. He did not want to get too close and scare her off so he kept an eye on her as we called her owner. “I wanted to make sure to stay with her until someone came and got here so she could be reunited,” said Warstler.

A complete stranger is to thank for the reunion, and Liburd said nothing can get him down now; “since the tornado hit it has been camaraderie, everyone looking out for each other and neighbors helping neighbors.”

A heart-warming story for a community that is still cleaning up after the storm.