Several homes condemned after possible tornado in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – At least 12 homes are condemned and 32 people are displaced after a possible tornado touched down in Virginia Beach, fire officials said Friday night.

The National Weather Service has not officially said a tornado touched down and is sending a survey crew Saturday for confirmation.

According to the latest assessment by the Virginia Beach Fire Department, 50 homes were damaged and 25 homes were moderately damaged.

If you have damage to your homes, please call your insurance company first and then 311. Do not go to Salem Elem. No services provided. — Virginia Beach (@CityofVaBeach) April 1, 2017

