New details in case of Virginia Beach man accused of killing wife on Valentine’s Day

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Joseph Merlino III has been denied bond after new details are released in the death of his estranged wife.

Merlino was in a Juvenile Domestic Relations courtroom Friday for his bond hearing. During the proceedings, the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office accused Merlino of injecting Ellie Tran with cyanide outside of her home on Valentine’s Day.

During the bond hearing, a prosecutor said Merlino had already purchased a plane ticket to China, where he had a fiancee.

He was found in Lunenburg, Virginia the day after Tran died. He was charged with second-degree murder in her death.

Merlino’s attorney says his client was out of the area, staying in Victoria, Va. with his brother.

Prosecutors say materials to make explosives were also found inside his Warner Hall Drive home.

His neighborhood was blocked off for days while authorities searched his home after his estranged wife’s death.

Merlino and Tran had a two year-old daughter together.

