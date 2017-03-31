× Man accused of killing Virginia Beach woman has bond hearing

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man accused of killing a woman in February is due in court for a bond hearing on Friday morning.

Joseph Merlino is charged with second degree murder in the death of Ellie Tran.

Merlino was originally scheduled to have a bond hearing last month, but his attorney withdrew the request because he said there was some evidence he wanted to see before moving forward.

Friends and family attended the last bond hearing and stood outside in protest.

Merlino and Tran had a two year-old daughter together.