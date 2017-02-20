Family of murdered Mom pray for sister’s visa to come through in time for funeral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The parents of 35-year-old Ellie Tran is praying for the Vietnamese embassy to allow their oldest daughter to come to America in time for Ellie's funeral.

In a FaceTime call with her Mom, 40-year-old Hoang-Phi Tran can be heard saying she hopes her visa comes through as early as possible so she can be there for her parents in America.

On Valentine's Day, Ellie was assaulted by her estranged husband, Joseph Merlino III. She later died at the hospital and Merlino was charged with second-degree murder.

Ellie left behind her 2-year-old daughter and her elderly parents, Oanh Ly and Thuan Tran. Since Ellie was the breadwinner of the family, Oanh and Thuan are struggling without her.

Now, Oanh and Thuan are hoping the Vietnamese embassy will be compassionate toward their situation.

"The earlier the better. If she (Hoang-Phi) can get here early, she can attend the funeral and I think that’ll help bring her closure," said Oanh.