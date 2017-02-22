Attorney of man accused of Valentine’s Day murder says client will plead ‘not guilty’

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The attorney of a man accused of attacking and ultimately killing his estranged wife on Valentine’s Day says his client will plead ‘not guilty.’

Joseph Merlino III was arrested last week and will appear in a Virginia Beach courtroom in person on Wednesday for the first time since his arrest.

He is scheduled for a bond hearing in Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

A judge decided to move Merlino’s case to JDR Court due to his relationship with 35-year-old Ellie Tran and the fact that they share a two-year-old daughter.

Merlino has appeared in court twice since his arrest but both times they were through video conferencing.

Court documents say Merlino did not use a firearm in the offense.

Last week, a large police presence including a swat team, hazmat crews and the Virginia Beach Fire Department were seen outside of Merlino’s home.

Neighbors told News 3 they were evacuated from their home for a hazardous chemical found inside Merlino’s home. Police have not said whether or not anything hazardous was found or taken from the home.