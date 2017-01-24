Timeline: What we know about missing Virginia Beach mom, two children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - According to information from family, friends, and police, below is a timeline of the hours before and developments following the last time 29-year-old Monica Lamping and her two children were last seen.

Sunday, January 22

12:30 a.m. - According to family, the last time anyone heard from Monica Lamping.

2:00 a.m. - Family says Monica's Jeep Cherokee, tags XPU-6357, was tracked going through the Portsmouth Downtown Tunnel, westbound on I-264. Police confirmed that Monica's license plate was also caught on camera.

3:16 a.m. - Virginia Beach Fire Department responds to a house fire on Sullivan Boulevard (Lamping's home).

7:00 a.m. - Family tells News 3 that Monica's phone might have been spotted in the vicinity of her Sullivan Boulevard home

Monday, January 23

5:57 p.m. - Virginia Beach Police announce that due to the fact an extended period of time elapsed since there had been any contact with Monica, her case is considered a Missing/Endangered Persons case under suspicious circumstances.

Tuesday, January 24

Approximately 11:30 a.m. - News 3 talks to two men outside of Monica's home who say they are private investigators and not law enforcement. A family member confirms to News 3 that they were hired to assist with the investigation.

11:45 a.m. - Search and rescue crews, a Virginia Beach Fire Department investigator with an accelerant sniffing canine show up to Monica's home. Shortly after, police detectives arrive. The FBI was also at the home, but would not confirm to News 3 if they are assisting in the investigation.

