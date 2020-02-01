Funeral for fallen Newport News Police officer held in New Hampshire

Photo Gallery
Fallen Newport News Police Officer Katie Thyne’s funeral was held in her hometown of Hudson, New Hampshire Saturday morning.
Thyne, 24, was killed January 23 when she was dragged during a traffic stop. Her body was brought back to her hometown Wednesday.
She is the 12th person in the Newport News Police Department’s history to be killed in the line of duty.
Officers with the department traveled with Thyne’s body to Hudson, where they said in a tweet that cards from local students thanking them for their service were placed in their hotel room.
Children from Newport News’ Boys and Girls Club also made cards in Thyne’s honor. Thyne served as a basketball coach for girls in the program.
In Newport News, a run was held in her honor Saturday. Mourners left flowers, balloons and notes by her police cruiser to pay their condolences before participating in the run.
United States and Virginian flags in Virginia will fly at half-staff in her honor Monday.
