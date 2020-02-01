Funeral for fallen Newport News Police officer held in New Hampshire

Fallen Newport News Police Officer Katie Thyne’s funeral was held in her hometown of Hudson, New Hampshire Saturday morning.

Thyne, 24, was killed January 23 when she was dragged during a traffic stop. Her body was brought back to her hometown Wednesday.

She is the 12th person in the Newport News Police Department’s history to be killed in the line of duty.

Officers with the department traveled with Thyne’s body to Hudson, where they said in a tweet that cards from local students thanking them for their service were placed in their hotel room.

When #NNPD officers arrived at their hotel in NH this afternoon they were taken to a meeting room filled with food from the community and cards from local students thanking them for their service. What an amazing show of support from Katie's hometown. pic.twitter.com/dLP391x1P4 — Newport News Police (@NewportNewsPD) January 30, 2020

Children from Newport News’ Boys and Girls Club also made cards in Thyne’s honor. Thyne served as a basketball coach for girls in the program.

A special and heartfelt thank you to the youth from the Boys & Girls Club who took the time to create drawings about and compose a letter to Officer Katie Thyne. pic.twitter.com/oK2QugJpHm — NNPD Community & Youth Outreach Division (@NnpdOutreach) January 25, 2020

In Newport News, a run was held in her honor Saturday. Mourners left flowers, balloons and notes by her police cruiser to pay their condolences before participating in the run.

United States and Virginian flags in Virginia will fly at half-staff in her honor Monday.

