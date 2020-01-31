Flags ordered to half-staff Monday in honor of fallen Officer Katie Thyne

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ordered all United States and Virginia flags across the state to be lowered to half-staff Monday in honor of fallen Newport News Police Officer Katie Thyne, according to a tweet by the Virginia Capitol Police.

Thyne, 24, was fatally wounded after being dragged during a Newport News traffic stop January 23. She is the 12th person in the Newport News Police Department’s history to be killed in the line of duty.

Her funeral will be held Saturday in her hometown in New England. A run in her honor will also be held this weekend.

