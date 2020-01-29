Police escort fallen Newport News officer Katie Thyne home to New England

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police escorted the body of Officer Katie Thyne to Norfolk International Airport for her final trip home.

Upon her return to Massachusetts, the Pelham Police Department of New Hampshire helped escort her the rest of the way.

Images shared by the Newport News Police Department show the officers escorting Thyne to the airport on Tuesday.

Numerous agencies helped with the ride, such as the Norfolk Police Department, Virginia State Police, Hampton Police, Norfolk Airport Police and others.

