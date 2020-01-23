Newport News Police officer injured during traffic stop, driver arrested

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – An officer with the Newport News Police Department was injured during a traffic stop Thursday night.

According to the department, at 6:47 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1400 block of 16th Street.

At some point during the encounter, the driver accelerated, dragging the officer. The vehicle fled the scene and crashed nearby in the area of 16th Street and Walnut Avenue.

The driver, who has not been identified, was taken into custody after the crash.

The officer that was dragged suffered multiple injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The crash happened near a small bridge near Salters Creek, which pours into the James River.

Officers are investigating a black car that is on scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Stay with News 3 for updates.