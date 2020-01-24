“A true hero”: Newport News Police Chief gives emotional account of deadly incident, remembers fallen officer

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police Chief Drew spoke to the public Friday morning and gave more information about an incident that took the life of an officer Thursday night.

He also spoke about the fallen officer, Katie Thyne.

According to the department, at 6:47 p.m., Thyne conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1400 block of 16th Street.

Thyne approached on the driver side and another officer on the passenger side. Chief Drew said the driver door opened and when the driver was asked to get out he accelerated, dragging Thyne a block.

The vehicle fled the scene and crashed into a tree nearby in the area of 16th Street and Walnut Avenue. Thyne was pinned between the vehicle and the tree, Chief Drew said.

The male driver of the vehicle was arrested after a foot chase and has been charged with Felony Homicide, Evade and Allude and, narcotics charges.

The female in the driver seat has been arrested and has a drug charge.