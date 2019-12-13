Heading to Something in the Water 2020? Everything you need to know before you buy passes

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – It’s almost time to head to the box office.

Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams’ acclaimed Something in the Water festival will return to the Oceanfront April 20-26, 2020. Passes for the festival go on sale Saturday, December 14 at 12 p.m.

Learn more about our pass types ahead of the on sale tomorrow! 🎟️ #SITWfesthttps://t.co/vkR6OxbJig — SOMETHING IN THE WATER (@sitw) December 13, 2019

Here’s what you need to know about the different types of passes for the festival:

3-day General Admission

Includes one (1) GA wristband that allows entry into the festival on April 24-26, including access to the main lineup, activities, food & drink vendors and all GA areas of the festival

GA passes come in three (3) tiers Tier 1 – $195 (plus fees) Tier 2 – $225 (plus fees) Tier 3 – $250 (plus fees)



3-day VIP Admission

VIP passes include dedicated entry lines, VIP viewing areas, VIP restrooms, dedicated merch stands, free water stations, food & beverage vendors and charging stations

VIP passes come in two (2) tiers Tier 1 – $550 (plus fees) Tier 2 – $600 (plus fees)



3-day Yellow Zone Experience

The Yellow Zone Experience includes up close and personal front of stage Yellow Zone viewing areas at ALL stages, exclusive access to the Yellow Lounge backstage beach patio experience with curated food offerings and beverage stations and one (1) item of prime Something in the Water merchandise

According to the official SITW site, “The mission of YELLOW is to educated all forms of learners by embracing and teaching to their individual styles, encouraging innovation and providing them with the skills necessary to succeed in an ever-changing world.” All Yellow Zone Experience pass purchases are tax-deductible.

Parking

3-day Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Park & Ride pass – $20 (plus fees)

3-day Premium Convention Center Parking pass – $60 (plus fees)

Ticket pre-sales for locals and returning festivalgoers took place in October.

The lineup for next year’s festival was officially announced during the school day for all Virginia Beach high schools Thursday. Chance the Rapper, H.E.R., Post Malone, Migos, Foo Fighters, Pharrell & Friends and a host of others are slated to perform.

Passes are only available while supplies last. There is a four (4) ticket limit. All sales are final; no refunds.

Click here for more information on Something in the Water 2020 passes.