VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – An announcement is happening Thursday that impacts the City of Virginia Beach, a school official said.

The announcement will be at Princess Anne High School around 11:30 a.m.

The official said it is a “fun city wide announcement” and the first scoop on something “everyone wants to know.”

There was no more information given.

News 3 will have a crew at the announcement and we will update you as the news breaks.

Download the News 3 app for updates.