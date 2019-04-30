Pharrell to sit down with CBS This Morning’s Gayle King after success of Something in the Water

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The inaugural Something in the Water festival was a success, and the man behind the vision will sit down with CBS This Morning's Gayle King to talk about why he wanted to bring something special to his hometown.

"There's just been so much divisiveness in the air; we have to come together and not only celebrate our differences but recognize that through celebrating each other, we can do great things," Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams told King, who attended the festival at the Oceanfront this past weekend.

When asked what makes the area so special, Williams cited individuality, naming other Hampton Roads natives like Missy Elliott and Allen Iverson.

He even shared a couple of secrets to his agelessness.

