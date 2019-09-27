Details emerge about plans for Something in the Water 2020

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The inaugural Something in the Water festival in April was a success, and the City of Virginia Beach is preparing to do it all again.

On Friday, details emerged about plans for next year’s festival. A briefing from the city manager ahead of the city council’s October 1 meeting included a timeline for notable dates regarding the event.

The festival is scheduled to take place April 20-26, 2020. The official event announcement will take place on Monday, October 14.

A limited pre-sale of event tickets will take place on Friday, October 19 from 12-5 p.m. only. The locals-only pre-sale for three-day general admission tickets will be available for purchase online and in person at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater. Service fees will be waived if buying in person.

Those buying tickets in person must present valid Virginia identification, and there is a four-ticket limit. Locals making a purchase online must have a Virginia zip code. There is also a four-ticket limit for online purchases.

There will also be a limited pre-sale of tickets for returning customers making an online purchase on October 19 from 12-5 p.m. only. Regular service fees will apply, and you must have a unique redemption code to redeem. There is also a four-ticket limit.

According to the briefing, the lineup for next year’s festival will be announced on Tuesday, November 12.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 15.

Earlier this year, thousands of people flocked to the Oceanfront for Something in the Water, which wasn’t just a music festival; it offered a variety of conferences, activities and cultural gatherings to elevate the city to international prominence as a cultural hub of music, art and technology.

Spearheaded by musician and Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams, it reflected the many successful people who hail from Hampton Roads, including Missy Elliott, Timbaland, Pusha T, DRAM and, of course, Pharrell himself.

The musician and his team presented the city with the idea for the festival in October 2018. Shortly after the event’s conclusion, the city announced it included a $250,000 sponsorship in the FY 2019-20 budget to help bring the festival back to the Oceanfront. The sponsorship is similar to what was provided to the Patriotic Festival and the Neptune Festival, the city said.

Reflecting on the inaugural festival, Pharrell told News 3 reporter Erin Miller that performing in Virginia has been a magical experience that’s different than performing anywhere else.

The proud Virginia Beach native expressed his admiration for the fans and said without them, the festival would have just been a “crazy idea.”

“All these things are happening and it’s not me, it’s the Virginians. This is what you guys did. I’m just really happy to be like a little comma in a small sentence, you know, in a big huge book called Virginia.”

Click here for our full coverage on the Something in the Water festival.