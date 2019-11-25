Teen charged in string of Hampton business robberies

HAMPTON, Va. – Investigators have charged a 17-year-old boy in connection with five different business robberies that recently happened in the city.
Authorities told News 3 the teen was apprehended in Norfolk along with an adult male suspect for a robbery that happened in that jurisdiction.
The robberies in question happened at businesses in the following locations:
- 1400 block of W. Queen Street
- 3300 block of W. Mercury Boulevard
- 1500 block of Briarfield Road
- 2000 block of Nickerson Boulevard
- 300 block of E. Mercury Boulevard
The teen was charged with five counts of robbery, five counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, five counts of possession of a firearm by a juvenile, five counts of conspiracy to commit a felony, five counts of burglary and five counts of wearing a mask in public.
Both suspects remain in custody in Norfolk.
