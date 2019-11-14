Hampton Police investigating armed gas station robbery

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection with a Wednesday afternoon business robbery.

At approximately 5:01 p.m., Public Safety Communications received a call in reference to a business robbery that had just occurred at the Shell Gas station located in the 3300 block of West Mercury Boulevard.

Police learned that a suspect entered the business, displayed a firearm and demanded money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency, the suspect fled the business on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male, last seen wearing a black ski mask, dark blue zip-up sweatshirt, black pants and white tennis shoes.

If you can help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips app.

