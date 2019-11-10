Hampton Police searching for suspect involved in armed business robbery

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in connection with a business robbery that took place Saturday afternoon.

At approximately 4:22 p.m., dispatch received a call in reference to a business robbery at the Virginia ABC store located in the 2000 block of Nickerson Boulevard.

Police learned that the suspect entered the business, displayed a firearm and demanded money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect fled the business on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male, last seen wearing a black ski mask, a dark blue zip-up sweatshirt, black pants and white tennis shoes.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.