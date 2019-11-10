Hampton Police investigating armed 7-Eleven robbery

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a Saturday night business robbery.

At approximately 10:04 p.m., dispatch received a call for a robbery at the 7-Eleven in the 1400 block of West Queen Street. Police learned that a suspect entered the business, displayed a firearm and demanded money.

After receiving cash, the suspect fled on foot and was last seen heading east on West Queen Street.

The suspect is described as an unknown race male, last seen wearing a dark hoodie and red ski mask. There is no photo of the suspect available at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.